 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Bette Midler shares fake tweet about Texas Governor Greg Abbott

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Bette Midler shares fake tweet about Texas Governor Greg Abbott

An image shared online purports to show a tweet from Texas Governor Greg Abbott about busing migrants across the US amid frigid Christmas Eve weather. But while more than 100 migrants from Texas were dropped off in the US capital on December 24, 2022, the post is fabricated; it does not appear on live and archived versions of Abbott's Twitter feed.

"We celebrated Christmas Eve by putting migrants on a bus and kicking them out into the freezing cold," says what appears to be a tweet from Abbott's personal account. "May the joy of Christ's birth fill your heart as it did ours. Merry Christmas from the Abbott family."

Posts sharing the supposed message -- which features a photo of Abbott with his wife and daughter -- popped up across platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. 

One December 26, 2022 tweet from American actress and singer Bette Midler received more than 7.7 million views.

Some social media users commented on the purported message that Abbott lacked "Christian values." Another post garnering thousands of views on Reddit was shared as "satire."

The posts spread after busloads of migrants from Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington on December 24, one of the coldest Christmas Eve nights on record in the US capital. After the White House criticized the move as "cruel, dangerous and shameful," Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze claimed in a statement to various news outlets that the migrants signed consent waivers and "willingly chose to go.".

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going for 'smug con job' after 'Netflix bomb'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going for 'smug con job' after 'Netflix bomb'
Kate Middleton never 'emulates' Diana, only 'honours' her

Kate Middleton never 'emulates' Diana, only 'honours' her
Sarah Ferguson 'never' got Prince Andrew after marriage: 'Saw him 40 days a year'

Sarah Ferguson 'never' got Prince Andrew after marriage: 'Saw him 40 days a year'
Kate Middleton broke up with Prince William after Christmas betrayal

Kate Middleton broke up with Prince William after Christmas betrayal
Queen Camilla father told King Charles to 'man up' after tampongate

Queen Camilla father told King Charles to 'man up' after tampongate
King Charles III 'hypocrite' over 'u-turn' on 'cut-price' coronation: Omid Scobie

King Charles III 'hypocrite' over 'u-turn' on 'cut-price' coronation: Omid Scobie
Peter Overton recounts ‘hell of an interview’ with Tom Cruise

Peter Overton recounts ‘hell of an interview’ with Tom Cruise
Kim Kardashian subtly admits Pete Davidson 'could not handle' Kanye West

Kim Kardashian subtly admits Pete Davidson 'could not handle' Kanye West
Romania court orders 30-day detention of Andrew Tate over human trafficking

Romania court orders 30-day detention of Andrew Tate over human trafficking
Kelsey Parker shares how her life has changed after Tom Parker’s death

Kelsey Parker shares how her life has changed after Tom Parker’s death
Kim Kardashian confesses she prefers less makeup after focusing on skincare

Kim Kardashian confesses she prefers less makeup after focusing on skincare
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ready to deliver soon: 'Can't believe it’

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ready to deliver soon: 'Can't believe it’