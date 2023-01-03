 
Bad Bunny receives flak after erring reaction to fan

Fans of Bad Bunny are divided over the singer's actions of throwing a fan's woman into the water while defending his move.

According to NYPost, the Moscow Mule singer was accosted by a female fan in the Dominican Republic. Visibly irritated by the woman sidling next to him for a selfie, the Grammy winner took her phone, only to throw it into the water, to the shock of the fan.

The clip went viral and netted more than a million views. However, the 28-year-old defended the actions in a tweet.

"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect.

Those who come to put a ****** phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise."

The Spanish singer's fans were divided, with some mentioning that the singer overreacted to the phone-throwing behaviour.

"I understand he needs his personal space but he can't be out here trying to live a normal life when he's a big celebrity," one fan wrote.

"People gonna be all up on him,"

"Wow! He or his reps better buy her another phone," another unimpressed viewer declared.

"Regardless of what she told him he has no right to throw her phone."

"Bottom line: he can't just damage people's property. He could've just walked away from her or called security. Lowkey, he's beginning to lose touch with reality," a third person railed.

