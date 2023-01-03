 
James Wan hints next film of The Conjuring franchise might be its last

James Wan indicated in his recent interview that the next film of The Conjuring franchise could possibly mark the end of the popular horror film franchise, as reported by Hindustan Times.

James shared about the fourth film of the horror franchise that the team is taking their time on the movie to make sure that they present it with all the right elements. James said that they want to make sure that they are telling the right story as they are potentially 'wrapping up.'

James said, "Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling."

James Wan is currently promoting his upcoming horror movie M3GAN.

