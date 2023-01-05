Imran Khan addresses press conference

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing a press conference to reveal the initial findings of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the attempted assassination attack on him.



The PTI chief said the suspect Naveed — whose video went viral right after his arrest — claimed he was working alone. "He was programmed to say this."

The ex-prime minister claimed that the suspect was asked to claim that he was working alone as if there had been someone aiding him, then he could not be called a "religious fanatic".

Khan said the police quickly recorded the video statement of the suspect and disseminated it among "journalists and television channels" who work against the PTI.



