 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan addresses press conference

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing a press conference to reveal the initial findings of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the attempted assassination attack on him.

The PTI chief said the suspect Naveed — whose video went viral right after his arrest — claimed he was working alone. "He was programmed to say this."

The ex-prime minister claimed that the suspect was asked to claim that he was working alone as if there had been someone aiding him, then he could not be called a "religious fanatic".

Khan said the police quickly recorded the video statement of the suspect and disseminated it among "journalists and television channels" who work against the PTI.

More to follow...

