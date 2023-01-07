Kate Middleton asked Meghan Markle to 'remake' Princess Charlotte 'too big' dress

Prince Charlotte bridesmaid dress on Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle was changed at the eleventh hour over Kate Middleton's request.

As per Page Six, the Duke of Sussex in his memoir reveals how the Princess of Wales felt Charlotte's dress was “too big, long and baggy".

Kate hence wanted her daughter's dress remade before the wedding day.

In a special message sent by the mother-of-three to Meghan, the Princess requested instant changes to the dress.

She was then told to take Charlotte along with the dress to a tailor.

Later, the Princess sent Meghan a card and some flowers to apologise for the inconvenience.