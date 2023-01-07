 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeff Brazier wants to get rid of his ex wife ‘touchy’ memories?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Jeff Brazier wants to get rid of his ex wife ‘touchy’ memories?
Jeff Brazier wants to get rid of his ex wife ‘touchy’ memories?

It seems like Jeff Brazier wants to get rid of his ex-wife’s memories as he is reportedly selling his treasured caravan which he renovated with the PR director online for £1,800.

He announced his split from his wife Kate Dwyer after nine years together at the end of December.

The father-of-three, 43, who is a TV star and life coach, has started the new year by getting rid of the vehicle, reports The Sun, and is offering it to someone in the Essex area.

The star previously used it for retreat weekends and described it as a 'perfect meditation space' for him to enjoy some quiet time.

Jeff Brazier wants to get rid of his ex wife ‘touchy’ memories?

It was also decked out with a bar and food-making facilities perfect for events at their home.

The TV star married Kate, 32, in 2018 but they split earlier this year and they have moved out of their shared home after almost a decade together. 


More From Entertainment:

Kate Hudson looks like a Barbie in pink frock at Variety's Creative Impact Awards

Kate Hudson looks like a Barbie in pink frock at Variety's Creative Impact Awards
Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump as she strikes pose with her new Mercedes

Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump as she strikes pose with her new Mercedes
‘Three Amigos’ friendship key to success, say Mexican filmmakers

‘Three Amigos’ friendship key to success, say Mexican filmmakers
Taylor Swift receives praise from SZA as she shuts down feud rumors

Taylor Swift receives praise from SZA as she shuts down feud rumors
Jen Shah's lawyer reveals what advice he has for her

Jen Shah's lawyer reveals what advice he has for her
Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream

Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream
James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations

James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date, all fans need to know

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date, all fans need to know
Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman
Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'

Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'
Cate Blanchett expresses her desire to work with Viola Davis ‘in any project’

Cate Blanchett expresses her desire to work with Viola Davis ‘in any project’