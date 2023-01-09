 
pakistan
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI dissident's hujra attacked with grenade in Peshawar

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s dissident member Nasir Khan Musazai. — Facebook/Nasir Khan Musazai
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s dissident member Nasir Khan Musazai. — Facebook/Nasir Khan Musazai

  • Musazai confirms attack on hujra.
  • "I am in Islamabad," says lawmaker.
  • Previously Musazai revealed receiving "threat alert" from KP CM.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) dissident member of the National Assembly Nasir Khan Musazai’s hujra [guest house] was attacked in Peshawar on Sunday, police said.

The lawmaker, who remains safe following his absence at the attack's site, also confirmed that unknown men lobbed a hand grenade at his home.

“I am in Islamabad. Thankfully, there was no casualty due to the grenade attack,” Musazai said while speaking to Geo News.

In the wake of his critical stance towards the PTI earlier this week, the lawmaker claimed receiving a “threat alert” from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

“KP CM Mahmood Khan informed me regarding a threat alert on WhatsApp two days ago. He told me to quit politics and save myself,” he told Geo News, adding that the chief minister advised him to make special safety arrangements for himself.

“The chief minister may have sent me the threat alert with good intentions,” Musazai added.

He shared that in their bid to stop him from quitting the party, PTI leaders — including former NA speaker Asad Qaiser — contacted him.

It was also reported that Musazai will join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) following his meetings with the party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman.

The MNA had earlier revealed 50% of the Imran Khan-led party’s lawmakers do not want to resign.

More From Pakistan:

Chaudhry Shujaat rules out dissolution of Punjab Assembly, snap polls

Chaudhry Shujaat rules out dissolution of Punjab Assembly, snap polls
WATCH: Song highlighting Pakistan’s flood victims’ plight creates buzz

WATCH: Song highlighting Pakistan’s flood victims’ plight creates buzz
Is winter vacation extended for Islamabad schools?

Is winter vacation extended for Islamabad schools?
Imran Khan doesn't want 'anyone's support' in next general election

Imran Khan doesn't want 'anyone's support' in next general election
Several leaders from Balochistan join PPP after meeting Asif Ali Zardari

Several leaders from Balochistan join PPP after meeting Asif Ali Zardari
Aleem, Awn Chaudhry dismiss reports of forming 'new party'

Aleem, Awn Chaudhry dismiss reports of forming 'new party'
PM Shehbaz leaves for Geneva to co-host climate conference

PM Shehbaz leaves for Geneva to co-host climate conference
ECP completes preparation for Karachi-Hyderabad LG polls: sources

ECP completes preparation for Karachi-Hyderabad LG polls: sources
Gen (retd) Bajwa attends Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding

Gen (retd) Bajwa attends Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding
Mirpurkhas man killed in stampede amid sale of subsidised flour

Mirpurkhas man killed in stampede amid sale of subsidised flour
CM Elahi flays PDM govt for playing havoc with national institutions

CM Elahi flays PDM govt for playing havoc with national institutions
PM Shehbaz urges Kuwait to participate in Geneva huddle

PM Shehbaz urges Kuwait to participate in Geneva huddle