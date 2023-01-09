 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet wins hearts with her special treatment for young journalist

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Kate Winslet won hearts with her special treatment for a young journalist during her first-ever interview by spending time giving words of encouragement.

The Hollywood actress, 47, sat down for a chat with German public service broadcaster ZDF regarding her newest movie Avatar: The Way Of Water.

When told it was the youngster's first time interviewing anyone - Kate immediately provides a guiding hand by taking a breather and insisting that it will go ahead to be 'the most amazing interview ever'.

The young journalist called Martha begins by telling Kate: 'This is my first time [interviewing],' and Kate replies: 'It's your first time doing it?

'Well guess what, when we do this interview, it's going to be the most amazing interview ever - and do you know why? Because we've decided that it is going to be.

'And you can ask me anything that you want, and you don't have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing.

The heartwarming moment was shared to social media, where users praised Kate's ability to calm the teen in what could have been a very overwhelming task.

One wrote on Twitter: 'Junkets can be really nerve wracking. Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way.'

A second said: 'Genuinely what a lovely thing for her to say, she didn’t have to, i bet that makes a lifelong difference.'


More From Entertainment:

Willie Aames feels 'Gutted' over 'Eight Is Enough' costar Adam Rich's demise

Willie Aames feels 'Gutted' over 'Eight Is Enough' costar Adam Rich's demise
BTS RM has a passion for these six things according to a magazine: Find out

BTS RM has a passion for these six things according to a magazine: Find out
Sharon Osbourne recalls defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle coverage

Sharon Osbourne recalls defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle coverage
Kelly Rizzo remembers her late husband Bob Saget 1 year after his death

Kelly Rizzo remembers her late husband Bob Saget 1 year after his death
Max George loses cool at Instagram follower for THIS reason

Max George loses cool at Instagram follower for THIS reason
Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience

Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience
Erika Girardi calls Lisa Rinna 'the G.O.A.T.'

Erika Girardi calls Lisa Rinna 'the G.O.A.T.'
Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate

Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate
Andrew Tate's lawyer claims police have 'no evidence' for allegations against his clients

Andrew Tate's lawyer claims police have 'no evidence' for allegations against his clients
Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out

Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party
Jason Lee found Rihanna's baby boy 'the cutest' after meeting on facetime

Jason Lee found Rihanna's baby boy 'the cutest' after meeting on facetime