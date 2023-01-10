 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Holly Willoughby son gives her a new look ahead of return to This Morning

 Holly Willoughby wowed fans with her breathtaking look during her return to This Morning following the festive break on Monday morning.

She revealed she had let her youngest son Chester cut her hair in an Instagram post that shocked her fans on Sunday evening.

The This Morning presenter, 41, debuted her new cropped locks on the show, as she showed off her new chic look to viewers and the credit goes to her youngest son Chester who gave her mom a new look.

During the show, Holly looked absolutely hot in a floral shirt dress that was cinched around her svelte waist with a belt and teamed with a pair of court shoes.

Before her appearance, she shared a snap of her look, and wrote: 'Good morning and happy new hair! Can’t wait to catch up and see you on This Morning at 10am…'

The snap came hours after Holly revealed she had let her son cut her hair, as she kicked off the New Year with a new do.

Holly's fans were left shocked as she trusted her infant son to cut her hair in a nail-biting video, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Holly also shares son Harry, 13, and daughter Belle, 11, with her TV producer husband, Daniel Baldwin.

