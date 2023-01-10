 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Anna Kendrick shares why she blames herself for not leaving abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick recently revealed why she “blamed” herself for not leaving the abusive relationship on Armchair Expert podcast.

While discussing with Dax Shepard about her long-term abusive relationship, the Pitch Perfect star revealed that it took her over a year to realise that this is not the right relation for her and she needed to get out of it as soon as possible.

“I have so much shame about not leaving,” said Anna of her former relation.

The actress continued, “It wasn't just the, ‘Oh, I’m losing the relationship.’ It was that I believed that if we broke up, or if he left, basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible.”

“There was an inherent thing of me being so rejectable that this person who loved me very deeply for six years, it suddenly occurred to him how awful I was or something,” stated Into The Woods actress.

Anna confessed that she never wanted to publicise about the emotional abuse she had endured for the last six years, but this happened because “I could not swallow the shame anymore”.

Dax commended Anna for sharing her experience with her fans, who he believed might be inspired with her revelation.

Anna commented that these fans might get an inspiration from her experience, but all she wanted them to know that it depends on them.

The actress explained, “Many times, I've seen online people saying, ‘you saved my life,’ but I always want to say to them, ‘I didn't save your life’.”

“Just for one moment or two, something filled up your cup enough that day for you to do the unbelievably backbreaking work of saving your own life,” she concluded. 

