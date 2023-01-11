 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I'm black'

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Jerrod Carmichael started off 2023 Golden Globes hosting on Tuesday by grabbing a spot on the stage to “catch the room up” on the award show’s controversy.

“I’m here because I’m black,” Carmichael bluntly dived into a monologue casually aiming at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s issues with lack of diversity.

“This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died,” he explained. “So do with that information what you will.”

The former Carmichael Show star also revealed that he was at home drinking tea when he received a call from a producer to host the show.

“One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next, you’re invited to be the black face of an embattled white organization,” he joked with the audience.

The comedian also congratulated the “six new black members” that the HFPA added to its voting committee.

As per the record, last year during the awards, NBC abruptly pulled the plug on air while discussing about the need for “meaningful reform” by the embattled HFPA.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the network said in a statement at the time, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

