Ray Lalonde shares secrets from sets of 'Jeopardy!'

Ray Lalonde spilt beans on the secrets of the sets of the game show Jeopardy! in a recent interview and explained what really goes on during the game show, as reported by Fox News.

Ray revealed in the interview that he always takes it one game at a time and doesn't rush things which has made him so successful on the game show.

Ray said, "I think everybody on stage knows the answers to most of the questions, so it is really an issue of how quickly you can come up with them and hit the buzzer."

He further added, "They actually coach you on the buzzer during the practice round. There is a light beside the board that turns on when the question is finished. If you buzz before it goes on, you’re locked out for a half-second, which can make all the difference."

Ray recently won 13 games in a row and raked in $386,000 but he is not letting his loss on January 2nd hold him down.