Prince Harry ‘never felt confident’ passing Spencer blood to kids

Prince Harry admits he never thought his Spencer red hair genes would ever stand up to Meghan Markle.



Prince Harry made these admissions himself during the course of an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

“But I was wrong,” he added jokingly, before cheering, “Go gingers!”

During the course of his interview, the 38-year-old also pointed the ‘stark resemblance’ between his kids and Princess Diana and quipped, “The Spencer gene is very, very strong. The ginger gene is a strong one.”