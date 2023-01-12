 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘never felt confident’ passing Spencer blood to kids

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry admits he never thought his Spencer red hair genes would ever stand up to Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry made these admissions himself during the course of an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

He started by pointing out his childrens’ red head of hair and admitted, “I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance and we have kids, I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance.”

“But I was wrong,” he added jokingly, before cheering, “Go gingers!”

During the course of his interview, the 38-year-old also pointed the ‘stark resemblance’ between his kids and Princess Diana and quipped, “The Spencer gene is very, very strong. The ginger gene is a strong one.”

More From Entertainment:

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis
Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being
PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets
Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism
Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch
Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison
Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos
Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan
King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry

King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics