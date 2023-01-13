Prince William to ignore Harry's book like his godfather's death?

Prince William appeared to be the main target of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series and the Duke's book 'Spare'.

While they criticized all the senior members of the family, they gave the impression that they blame William and his wife Kate Middleton for their departure from the UK.

Ever since the details of the Harry's book leaked online, people are wondering about how William will respond to what was said about him and his wife.

Some people believe that William will forget that Harry exists like he did with his godfather Constantine II.

William did not say a single word about the recent death of Constantine II who was quite fond of him.

Royal commentators think if William could ignore the death of loved ones due to some political reasons it won't be difficult for him to ignore the allegations levelled by Harry.

Prince William's fans were expecting that he would issue a statement on the death of his godfather Constantine II.

But neither King Charles nor William had anything to say publicaly on the death of late Prince Philip's first cousin who died at the age of 82.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram and Twitter accounts, which are often used to share the royals' thoughts on far less important issues, remained silent on the death of the former king who was very fond of the Prince of Wales.

Many people believe the British royals avoided commenting on Constantine's passing due to some political reasons.

Prince Harry's supporters think William's silence on his godfather's death vindicates the stance of the Duke of Sussex, who seemed to suggest that his elder brother would go to any lengths to protect the monarchy.

He accused William of attacking him and using his office for propaganda against other members of the royal family. If Harry's book and his Netflix documentary are anything to go by, William comes across as a heartless royal who showed no mercy to his younger brother when it came to defending the institution.

Greece's former king Constantine II, who died on Tuesday aged 82, was the last member of a century-long dynasty in power when a brutal army dictatorship seized control of the country in 1967.

A descendant of Denmark's royal Gluecksburg family, Constantine ascended the throne in 1964 at the age of 23 during one of the most turbulent periods in modern Greek history.

Constantine was less than a year old when his family fled to Egypt to escape the invading Nazis, who occupied Greece until 1944. He was six when they returned to a devastated country.

As crown prince, he was part of a three-man sailing crew that won a gold medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics, Greece's first in nearly five decades.

A cousin of British monarch King Charles III, godfather to his heir Prince William and brother of Sofia, the mother of King Felipe VI of Spain, the ex-king was an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee from 1974.

Still styling himself "king", Constantine battled poor health in recent years.

