 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William to ignore Harry's book like his godfather's death?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Prince William to ignore Harrys book like his godfathers death?

Prince William appeared to be the main target of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series and the Duke's book 'Spare'.

While they criticized all the senior members of the family, they gave the impression that they blame William and his wife Kate Middleton for their departure from the UK.

Ever since the details of the Harry's book leaked online, people are wondering about how William will respond to what was said about him and his wife.

Some people believe that William will forget that Harry exists like he did with his godfather Constantine II.

William did not say a single word about the recent death of Constantine II who was quite fond of him.

Royal commentators think if William could ignore the death of loved ones due to some political reasons it won't be difficult for him to ignore the allegations levelled by Harry.

Prince William's fans were expecting that he would issue a statement on the death of his godfather Constantine II.

But neither King Charles nor William had anything to say publicaly on the death of late Prince Philip's first cousin who died at the age of 82.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram and Twitter accounts, which are often used to share the royals' thoughts on far less important issues, remained silent on the death of the former king who was very fond of the Prince of Wales.

Many people believe the British royals avoided commenting on Constantine's passing due to some political reasons.

Prince Harry's supporters think William's silence on his godfather's death vindicates the stance of the Duke of Sussex, who seemed to suggest that his elder brother would go to any lengths to protect the monarchy.

He accused William of attacking him and using his office for propaganda against other members of the royal family. If Harry's book and his Netflix documentary are anything to go by, William comes across as a heartless royal who showed no mercy to his younger brother when it came to defending the institution.

Greece's former king Constantine II, who died on Tuesday aged 82, was the last member of a century-long dynasty in power when a brutal army dictatorship seized control of the country in 1967.

A descendant of Denmark's royal Gluecksburg family, Constantine ascended the throne in 1964 at the age of 23 during one of the most turbulent periods in modern Greek history.

Constantine was less than a year old when his family fled to Egypt to escape the invading Nazis, who occupied Greece until 1944. He was six when they returned to a devastated country.

As crown prince, he was part of a three-man sailing crew that won a gold medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics, Greece's first in nearly five decades.

A cousin of British monarch King Charles III, godfather to his heir Prince William and brother of Sofia, the mother of King Felipe VI of Spain, the ex-king was an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee from 1974.

Still styling himself "king", Constantine battled poor health in recent years.

Constantine was less than a year old when his family fled to Egypt to escape the invading Nazis, who occupied Greece until 1944. He was six when they returned to a devastated country.

As crown prince, he was part of a three-man sailing crew that won a gold medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics, Greece's first in nearly five decades.

A cousin of British monarch King Charles III, godfather to his heir Prince William and brother of Sofia, the mother of King Felipe VI of Spain, the ex-king was an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee from 1974.

Still styling himself "king", Constantine battled poor health in recent years.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves fears ladylove Alexander Grant will deny his marriage proposal

Keanu Reeves fears ladylove Alexander Grant will deny his marriage proposal

Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella hospitalized: ‘The hits just keep coming’

Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella hospitalized: ‘The hits just keep coming’
Fans pay tribute to Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Rest in Peace’

Fans pay tribute to Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Rest in Peace’
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, has died, reports say

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, has died, reports say
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations
French publisher of Harry memoir prints 130,000 new copies

French publisher of Harry memoir prints 130,000 new copies
Prince Harry has crossed 'basic moral line' by exposing Kate texts about Charlotte

Prince Harry has crossed 'basic moral line' by exposing Kate texts about Charlotte
Prince Harry says security was willing to 'knock me out' if I got tattoo

Prince Harry says security was willing to 'knock me out' if I got tattoo
Prince Harry did not want 'single' Royal mob at Meghan Markle wedding: All out war'

Prince Harry did not want 'single' Royal mob at Meghan Markle wedding: All out war'
'Hypocrite' Prince Harry fake 'feminism' is only for Meghan Markle, not Camilla

'Hypocrite' Prince Harry fake 'feminism' is only for Meghan Markle, not Camilla
Meghan Markle 'miscommunication' with Kate over Charlotte spilled by tailor

Meghan Markle 'miscommunication' with Kate over Charlotte spilled by tailor
Prince Harry says 'five children' are 'too many' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says 'five children' are 'too many' with Meghan Markle