Here's why Angelina Jolie met Irish actor Paul Mescal for coffee

Angelina Jolie had coffee with Paul Mescal because her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wanted to meet him after “watching his play.”

Despite rumours of a romantic link between the Maleficent star and the Irish actor, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the outing “was a friendly coffee and nothing more than that.”

The source said that Jolie wanted to introduce Shiloh to Mescal. “It wasn’t difficult for her to arrange the meeting. She had her people call his people and it was set up right away,” the insider said.

Shiloh “loved hanging with Paul,” the source said, adding that Brad Pitt’s daughter is “taking a big interest in arts and culture.”

The outlet shared that the Shiloh has been taking dance classes in Los Angeles for years. “Angie’s very encouraging of that,” the source commented.

“She wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it’s like to work in the biz, how they got their start and so on and so forth.”

Jolie and Mescal were pictured together at the Almeida theatre in London, following which speculations were made that the two were romantically involved.