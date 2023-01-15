 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Tori Spelling shares her daughter Stella is home from the hospital

Tori Spelling took to Instagram to share an update about the health of her daughter Stella, 14, after she suffered from a hemiplegic migraine on Wednesday. Tori shared that the teenager is back home from the hospital and that she is thankful for everyone's well wishes, as reported by Fox News.

Tori shared a picture of Stella in which she was seen laying on a couch alongside her dog with a hospital band on her wrist on her Instagram story.

Tori wrote, "I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella. She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine. It's a condition that affects one side of the body."

She further added, "It can be terrifying if you don't know what's happening or about this type of migraine. As a migraine sufferer my entire life, I had no idea about this. Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her."

Tori Spelling is mother to daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Liam, 15, Beau, 5 and Finn, 10.

