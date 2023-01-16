 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney land in fashion ‘feud’ over Gigi and Bella Hadid

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney land in fashion ‘feud’ over Gigi and Bella Hadid
Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney land in fashion ‘feud’ over Gigi and Bella Hadid

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney have, once again, entered into professional war with each other, it has been reported.

As per the reports, Stella has allegedly reignited her 'feud' with the former Spice Girl alum by booking Gigi and Bella Hadid to walk in her show - months after they modelled for Victoria.

The supermodel sisters-duo notably hit the ramp at Victoria's first Paris Fashion Week show last September.

Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the highest-paid models of 2022, with Gigi already earning an estimated £15 million, and Bella making £14m.

A source told The Sun,” Stella isn't normally that bothered about having big-name supermodels walking in her fashion shows as it can be extraordinarily expensive.”

“But after she saw Victoria had booked Gigi and Bella to appear in her first ever Paris Fashion Week show in September, she booked them,” the source added.

“A few days later the pair were on the runway for Stella. Everyone found it very funny and now it's become a bit of a joke in Stella's office.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez marks 2 years of hit number ‘In the Morning’

Jennifer Lopez marks 2 years of hit number ‘In the Morning’
'Stranger Things' star on 'Running up that Hill': 'that’s my cue to go'

'Stranger Things' star on 'Running up that Hill': 'that’s my cue to go'
Here's how Tom Cruise's advice helped 'Tar' director beat Harvey Weinstein

Here's how Tom Cruise's advice helped 'Tar' director beat Harvey Weinstein

BTS Jimin will make his debut as solo artist soon, reports

BTS Jimin will make his debut as solo artist soon, reports

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Prince William and Harry's battle to be king not new

Prince William and Harry's battle to be king not new
Kim Kardashian throws hello-Kitty themed birthday bash for Chicago amid Kanye's wedding

Kim Kardashian throws hello-Kitty themed birthday bash for Chicago amid Kanye's wedding

Gerard Piqué takes another major swipe at Shakira through Twingo car after diss track

Gerard Piqué takes another major swipe at Shakira through Twingo car after diss track

Crowd boos government officials at funeral of Greece’s last king

Crowd boos government officials at funeral of Greece’s last king
Prince Harry angers Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry angers Meghan Markle?
Serena Williams dad Richard thinks Will Smith should be allowed to keep his Oscar

Serena Williams dad Richard thinks Will Smith should be allowed to keep his Oscar
BLACKPINK's 'Playing With Fire' rakes in 800 million views on Youtube

BLACKPINK's 'Playing With Fire' rakes in 800 million views on Youtube