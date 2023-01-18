 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Eve Jobs deactivates account after ex Drew Taggart sparks romance with Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Eve Jobs deactivates account after ex Drew Taggart sparks romance with Selena Gomez
Eve Jobs deactivates account after ex Drew Taggart sparks romance with Selena Gomez

Drew Taggart has been in the news since the reports of dating Selena Gomez emerged, bringing all the attention to the DJ’s former ladylove.

Eve, who is the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, dated the Chainsmokers star over the summer but their romance seemed to have fizzled out.

Us Weekly on Monday reported that the Wolves singer and Drew dating but they are “very casual and low-key”.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” the insider said before adding that the couple likes to “go bowling and to the movies” during dates and are “having a lot of fun together.”

Amidst the buzz of the couple’s romance, Drew’s ex Eve has seemingly deactivated her Instagram account, as per Page Six.

Us Weekly however reported that Eve and Drew’s breakup was “totally amicable”.

More From Entertainment:

French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918

French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918
Harry, Meghan marriage to have soap opera ending, predicts Prince Andrew’s ex

Harry, Meghan marriage to have soap opera ending, predicts Prince Andrew’s ex
Prince William, Kate Middleton strengthening Prince Harry's narrative?

Prince William, Kate Middleton strengthening Prince Harry's narrative?
'Avatar' sequels will not feature Vin Diesel, producer clarifies

'Avatar' sequels will not feature Vin Diesel, producer clarifies
Taylor Swift reacts to ‘Anti-Hero’ becoming ‘Longest-Running No 1 single’

Taylor Swift reacts to ‘Anti-Hero’ becoming ‘Longest-Running No 1 single’
Kanye West, Bianca Censori receive well-wishes from her ex after ‘secret’ nuptials

Kanye West, Bianca Censori receive well-wishes from her ex after ‘secret’ nuptials

Harrison Ford had no clue who Jason Segel before 'Shrinking'

Harrison Ford had no clue who Jason Segel before 'Shrinking'
Angelina Jolie 'quietly infatuated' with Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal

Angelina Jolie 'quietly infatuated' with Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal
‘Boy Meets World’ William Daniels’ wife talks ‘painful’ past open marriage

‘Boy Meets World’ William Daniels’ wife talks ‘painful’ past open marriage
Simon Cowell has something special in mind for pet owners as he plans BGT spin-off

Simon Cowell has something special in mind for pet owners as he plans BGT spin-off
Kanye West new flame Bianca Censori wasn't familiar with his work before Yeezy job

Kanye West new flame Bianca Censori wasn't familiar with his work before Yeezy job

Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie is united with late dad Elvis Presley after her death

Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie is united with late dad Elvis Presley after her death