Emma Roberts spotted on a romantic afternoon stroll with beau Cody John

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Cody John couldn't keep their hands off of each other as they were snapped getting cosy on their afternoon stroll in New York City.

On Wednesday, January 18, Emma Roberts and Cody John were spotted out and about in New York City.

According to People, the couple was all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand and leaned in for a kiss.

Roberts and John served some winter fashion vibes as the actress opted for an emerald-green peacoat look, paired with black boots.

Meanwhile, John donned a black hoodie, tie-dye blue sweatpants and a neutral chestnut-brown coat. Both kept their sunglasses on to shield them from the winter sunshine.



