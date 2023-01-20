 
world
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Reuters

UK police 'looking into' video of Rishi Sunak without seatbelt

By
Reuters

Friday Jan 20, 2023

In Thursdays video, produced for distribution on Sunaks social media channels, the seatbeltless Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car.— Screengrab via Twitter
In Thursday's video, produced for distribution on Sunak's social media channels, the seatbeltless Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car.— Screengrab via Twitter 

British police will be "looking into" a video in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can be seen riding in a car without a seatbelt — an "error of judgment" for which he has apologised, according to Downing Street.

In Thursday's video, produced for distribution on Sunak's social media channels, the seatbeltless Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car about his policies for boosting growth during a trip to Lancashire in England's north.

Failing to wear a seatbelt is punishable by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($619).

A Lancashire police spokesperson said authorities were "aware of the matter and we will be looking into it".

A spokesman for Downing Street said that Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".

"The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt," the spokesman added.

"It was an error of judgment. He removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you've seen, but he accepts that was a mistake."

Sunak's transportation habits had already been a talking point in the United Kingdom, with his political rivals taking aim at his use of a jet to make multiple short flights in recent days.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: "Rishi Sunak's expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear."

A spokesperson, however, defended the decision, saying Sunak used "different modes of transport depending on what's... the best use of his time to enable him to get around the entire UK".

More From World:

What to look out for as India all set to take over China's population

What to look out for as India all set to take over China's population
'This is nothing': Ronaldo vs Messi just the start for Saudis

'This is nothing': Ronaldo vs Messi just the start for Saudis
Saudi Arabia rules out Israel normalisation without two-state solution

Saudi Arabia rules out Israel normalisation without two-state solution
US hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries

US hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries
Chinese turn to traditional remedies to fight COVID

Chinese turn to traditional remedies to fight COVID
Thousands march on Peru's capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze

Thousands march on Peru's capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo

Anant Ambani engagement party: Aishwarya Rai and daughter stun everyone

Anant Ambani engagement party: Aishwarya Rai and daughter stun everyone
India yet again sets condition after Pakistan offers ‘sincere’ talks

India yet again sets condition after Pakistan offers ‘sincere’ talks
Iran slams EU for urging terror label on Revolutionary Guards

Iran slams EU for urging terror label on Revolutionary Guards
Carbon capture: How does CO2 removal work?

Carbon capture: How does CO2 removal work?
Thunberg says Davos elite 'fuelling destruction of planet'

Thunberg says Davos elite 'fuelling destruction of planet'