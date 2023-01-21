 
Sharjeel Memon suffers heart attack

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon addressing a public gathering on November 29, 2022 at Tando Jam. — INP
  • The minister was taken to NICVD after he complained of chest pains.
  • Doctors say two of Memon's coronary arteries were blocked.
  • Hospital officials say Memon is in better condition now.

Sindh's Minister for Information Sharjeel Inaam Memon on Saturday underwent an angioplasty at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD), Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sources affiliated with the hospital revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart was taken to NICVD after he complained of chest pains.

Following an immediate examination, the doctors concluded that the PPP leader had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The doctors mentioned that two of Memon's coronary arteries were blocked, however, angioplasty, followed by angiography, was performed on him to treat the medical condition.

It should be noted that two cardiac stents have been placed in Memon's arteries to unblock them.

As per the hospital administration, Memon's condition is stable and he will be discharged after 24 hours. 

The PPP leader, elected as a member of Sindh's provincial assembly PS-62 Tharparkar III, replaced Saeed Ghani as the provincial information minister in April 2022. 

