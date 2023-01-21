 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
David and Victoria Beckham hit up Fendi store in Paris with son Cruz Beckham

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham were clicked outside the Fendi store in Paris, ahead of the Dior men’s autumn/winter 2023 show this weekend.

The power couple were joined by their son Cruz Beckham, 17, on their outing in the French capital.

David, 47, looked dapper in a smart brown suit. He wrapped up a tartan scarf and carried a chic Fendi suitcase while exiting the store.

Victoria, 48, channeled the Posh Spice vibe in a red look. Braving the cold, the fashion diva looked in a gorgeous red frock with a checked design and puffed sleeves.

Moreover, David and Cruz later changed into a different attire for the Dior fashion show. The dad and son duo turned heads as they attended the show together.

Victoria, later, joined David and Cruz on their way back. She looked stunning in a quirky green sweater with a tall collar that covered her face.

