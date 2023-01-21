 
Celina Sinden reveals how she prepared to play the convicted murderer Jodi Arias

Celina Sinden talked about how she prepared to play the role of a real-life convicted murderer Jodi Arias in her upcoming movie Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias, as reported by Fox News.

Celina shared that she did a lot of research about Jodi to get to play the character better.

Celina said, "In the case of Jodi, there is so much to watch and listen to and read. So I did a lot of that. And the most useful part of that was I actually found the unedited interrogation videos of Jodi."

She further added, "I can't believe that they exist online, but they were really useful for me because I could kind of see her when she doesn't have an audience and I could pick up on little mannerisms, the way she uses her voice."

Jodi Arias was sentenced to life in prison after she was accused of killing her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander by stabbing and slashing him 27 times and slitting his throat in 2008.

