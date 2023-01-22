 
Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo ‘fake’

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell believes the infamous photo showing Prince Andrew with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, taken at her home, is fake.

Maxwell, who is currently serving time for her involvement in convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, denied the authenticity of the photo, said to be taken in her Mayfair home, that led to Prince Andrew’s downfall as a senior royal.

Talking to TalkTV from prison for a new interview, Maxwell said: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.”

She went on to add: “Well, there’s never been an original and further there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

Prince Andrew himself has also questioned the authenticity of the photo, however, he did settle the sex abuse trial brought against him by Giuffre with a £12 million settlement.

The disgraced Duke of York earlier said that he has ‘no recollection’ of meeting Giuffre, also claiming that the photo in question couldn’t have been taken in London as he was seen in his ‘travelling clothes’.

This come just as reports of Prince Andrew considering legal options to overturn his settlement with Giuffre have started doing the rounds. 

