Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Ghislaine Maxwell makes last ditch effort to save Prince Andrew from public outrage?

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, in an interview from her jail cell in Florida, has seemingly tired to save Prince Andrew from public outrage as she claimed that the photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre with her is not real.

Ghislaine's claim comes when the Duke of York is looking to reverse the settlement he made with his accuser Virginia Giuffre. 

Giuffre has recently dropped a separate long-standing sexual abuse claim against lawyer Alan Dershowitz saying she may have made a “mistake”.

Repenting her past decisions, the disgraced socialite told Monday night’s edition of Jeremy Kyle’s TalkTV show in a pre-recorded chat from prison: “I honestly wish I had never met him… looking back now, I probably wish I had stayed in England."

Ghislaine - who is serving 20 years for sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for her late paedophile partner Epstein - added she regrets not staying in her native Britain instead of moving to America, and laughed she had no idea how “awful” the billionaire was.

