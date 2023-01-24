 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Nia Long says Will Smith carried a burden to represent perfection

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Nia Long says Will Smith carried a burden to represent perfection
Nia Long says Will Smith carried a burden to represent perfection

Nia Long talked about her Fresh Prince costar Will Smith in a recent interview and said that Will carried a burden for many years to represent perfection, as reported by People.

Nia shared about her costar that he has had an incredible career and being in the spotlight, he always had to represent perfection and achievement and carry the image of a celebrity.

Nia said, "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what perfection looks like or what achievement looks like."

She further added on how Smith handled the idea of a celebrity, "I don't think that — at least when we were growing up — there was room to be human. I think he's now able to be human."

Will and Nia worked together in Fresh Prince in which Nia played the role of Smith's character's girlfriend and fiancée Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes.

More From Entertainment:

Jessie James Decker doesn't regret posting controversial picture of kids' abs

Jessie James Decker doesn't regret posting controversial picture of kids' abs
Justin Bieber sells music rights for $200 million

Justin Bieber sells music rights for $200 million

Royal family's plan against Harry is working says expert

Royal family's plan against Harry is working says expert

Shekhar Kapur doesn't want to be called a Bollywood director

Shekhar Kapur doesn't want to be called a Bollywood director
Princess Eugenie informed Meghan and Harry about pregnancy before royal family?

Princess Eugenie informed Meghan and Harry about pregnancy before royal family?

Taylor Swift concert fiasco leads to U.S. Senate grilling for Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift concert fiasco leads to U.S. Senate grilling for Ticketmaster
Prince George's uncanny twin spotted by royal fans: Photo goes viral

Prince George's uncanny twin spotted by royal fans: Photo goes viral
Ghislaine Maxwell makes last ditch effort to save Prince Andrew from public outrage?

Ghislaine Maxwell makes last ditch effort to save Prince Andrew from public outrage?
Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s

Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s
Drake recalls getting rejected over ‘outfit choices’: Deets inside

Drake recalls getting rejected over ‘outfit choices’: Deets inside
Marie Osmond opens up about being body-shamed on Donny & Marie set

Marie Osmond opens up about being body-shamed on Donny & Marie set
Frozen star Idina Menzel expresses regret for Let It Go change

Frozen star Idina Menzel expresses regret for Let It Go change