Thursday Jan 26 2023
Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Akon left fans shocked with his bizarre comments on gender equality claiming that men 'the diving kings of the universe'.

The 49-year-old recently appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast where he weighed in on the outdated concept of gender roles between men and women.

He said: “We're gods, we are the ones that create life. The women [there] treat you like a man, like a king.

“They aren't competing with you or fighting for equality because they understand that men and women could never be equal. They understand their roles,” he said.

The Right Now singer further continued: “The roles there and very defined and very clean, here even if you say the word role to a woman. If I say, if you play your role and you play mine - they say, what the (expletive) you mean play my role? what role?

“Everybody has a role that is infrastructure to life and if her woman doesn't understand her position that she plays in life, everybody is confused,” he said.

Akon said: “As a woman, her role is to support the man. The men are the kings and the divine of this universe, a woman can never to compare to the man. They have to understand that here in America.”

