With 2-0 victory, Australia tighten grip on women's T20I series against Pakistan

Australia won the first T20I by eight wickets as well — Cricket Australia

Australia defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the second T20I in Hobart to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match women’s series, tightening its grip on the World Cup.



After batting first, Pakistan only scored 96-7 in 20 overs.

Opener Muneeba Ali top-scored for Pakistan with a 43-ball 33, hitting four fours. Meanwhile, captain Bismah Maroof returned undefeated on 29 off 28 balls with the help of two fours.

For Australia, leg-spinner Alana King clinched two wickets for 10 from two overs.

In reply, the hosts achieved the target in the 13 over with eight wickets in hand. Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney was the highest scorer for Australia with 46 off 29 balls, laced with six fours and one six.

Pakistan off-spinner Nida Dar ended up with match figures of two for 27 from four overs.

It must be noted that Australia won the first T20I of the series by eight wickets as well.

The home side also whitewashed Pakistan in a three-match ODI series during the ongoing tour as well.

Pakistan and Australia will now feature in the third and final T20I of the series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on 29 January.

Scores in brief:

Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by eight wickets.

Pakistan 96-7, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 33, Bismah Maroof 29 not out; Alana King 2-10)

Australia 100-2, 12.4 overs (Beth Mooney 46, Meg Lanning 31; Nida Dar 2-27)

Player of the match – Beth Mooney (Australia)