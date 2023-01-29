 
Sunday Jan 29 2023
Kim Kardashian shuts down paparazzi asking about Kanye West’s battery incident

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Kim Kardashian has seemingly been trying hard to keep herself as well as her children away from the limelight of recent incidents involving her ex-husband Kanye West being charged of for battery investigation.

The Kardashians star, 42, recently shut down a paparazzo who asked her comment on West’s alleged battery incident in front of her kids on Friday.

“Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone … he paparazzi’s phone?” the photographer was heard asking the question in video obtained by Page Six.

Kardashian strictly responded to the question, “Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids.” She also prompted the photographer to apologize to her.

During this exchange, a child can be heard shouting, “Please leave!”

Kardashian was attending her eldest daughter North’s basketball game that night, along with her son Saint.

The SKIMS founder was seen taking her kids in the silver SUV before she said goodbye to her sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, who also attended the basketball game.

Aside from North, 9, and Saint, 7, Kardashian and West also share Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian’s heated exchange with the paparazzi came after TMZ reported that West, 45, was named the suspect in a battery investigation after he grabbed a woman’s phone out of her hand and threw it once she refused to stop filming him.

