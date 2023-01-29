Meghan Markle bashed for making ‘shady move’ at royal wedding

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been called out for making shady moves at a royal wedding that wasn’t her own.



Canadian TV host Sid Seixeiro made these admissions during the course of his interview with Canada's Breakfast television.

He believes, “To me personally, this is not your day, okay? To announce a pregnancy at someone else's wedding is that one of the shadier moves you're gonna do.”

Mr Seixeiro even went as far as to brand the entire process 'bigfooting' and added, “You're bigfooting the entire process for whoever's holding the wedding, you are telling everyone, 'look, we believe we are bigger than anything else going on here'.”