Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Prince Harry’s life story is now a ‘darker tragedy’

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Prince Harry has reportedly been left all alone, and ‘even further away from his family’.

Royal reporter Clive Hammond issued this claim in his most recent piece for the Express UK.

He began the converastion by pointing out how “Harry's exit from the Windsor household was described as a ‘tragedy’ by Andrew Lownie, who has penned several books on the royals, and claims that Harry may now well face the same decline as his relative.”

“Spare saw Harry unleash a wave of accusations at members of his family.”

“It has left Harry even further away from his family, with the Duke of Sussex only seeing the royals on a handful of occasions since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, opted to quit their senior royal duties and cross the pond to live in the US.”

