Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and more to star in Sky Cinema 2023 films

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and more blue blood of Hollywood have been roped in to star in Sky Cinema movies in 2023.

Sky Cinema customers will have access to some 100 Sky original films in 2023. The films will also be available on streamer Now, cited from Variety.

Michael Mann’s Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, is attached to Sky Cinema.

Todd Haynes’ May December, starring Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman has tied in with director Todd Haynes for another of Sky Cinema's Original movies coming in 2023.

As per Variety, more titles include the political thriller The Independent, starring Jodie Turner-Smith and Brian Cox; Zach Braff’s life-affirming drama A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman; and Kate Winslet starrer Lee.

The slate of original movies also includes a coming-of-age queer love story, titled Bonus Track, created by Josh O’Connor and Michael Gilbert, starring Susan Wokoma, Jack Davenport and Alison Sudol.

Julia Stuart, director of original films at Sky, said, "From a Jim Henson fantasy adventure that promises you pure escapism to a gut-wrenching drama about Lee Miller’s life starring the masterful Kate Winslet, our Sky original offering on Sky Cinema truly has something for everyone.

He added, "We’re hugely excited to share with you a whole host of exclusive content from our 2023 slate.”

The trailer for Sky Cinema's upcoming film, The Portable Door, starring Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz, has already been released.

Check out the trailer for 'The Portable Door':



