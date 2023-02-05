 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Siddharth Malhotra finally reaches Jaisalmer after Kiara Advani

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Siddharth Malhotra arrives in Jaisalmer with his parents and brother
Siddharth Malhotra arrives in Jaisalmer with his parents and brother

After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Siddharth Malhotra has also arrived in Jaisalmer with his close friends and family.

The paparazzi stationed outside Jaisalmar airport managed to click the photos of the new groom dressed up in casual black coloured sweat pants and sweat shirt along with a black cap. The actor walked out from the exit gate of the airport confidently while constantly smiling.

Siddharth Malhotra finally reaches Jaisalmer after Kiara Advani

Sid reached Jaisalmer with family members that included his mother Rimma Malhotra, father Sunil Malhotra and brother.

Prior to this, bride-to-be Kiara was a spotted arriving Jaisalmer with friend and famous designer Manish Malhotra.

The pictures that came out showed the new bride wearing white t-shirt and white trousers with hair left open. She had a pink coloured scarf wrapped around her. Kiara looked radiant and had the perfect glow on her face.

Meanwhile, Manish was spotted wearing a black coloured outfit along with a purple checkered jacket, reports PinkVilla.

Reportedly, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot on Febraury 6.

More From Showbiz:

Gajraj Rao shares what he learnt from Irrfan Khan while shooting 'Talvar'

Gajraj Rao shares what he learnt from Irrfan Khan while shooting 'Talvar'
Alia Bhatt does cardio on Ranbir Kapoor's TJMM song 'Tere Pyaar Mein'

Alia Bhatt does cardio on Ranbir Kapoor's TJMM song 'Tere Pyaar Mein'
Sanjay Dutt had a long fight with cancer, reveals his doctor

Sanjay Dutt had a long fight with cancer, reveals his doctor

Kangana Ranaut calls Sidharth and Kiara's 'divine couple'

Kangana Ranaut calls Sidharth and Kiara's 'divine couple'
Bhuvan Bam wants to utilize his storytelling skills to excel in production

Bhuvan Bam wants to utilize his storytelling skills to excel in production

Sameera Reddy opens up about how she gave up on acting after one bad audition

Sameera Reddy opens up about how she gave up on acting after one bad audition

Sidharth Malhotra discloses what he dislikes about Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra discloses what he dislikes about Kiara Advani

Prabhu Deva to feature in film 'Wolf': See first motion poster

Prabhu Deva to feature in film 'Wolf': See first motion poster
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date
Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'

Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'
Aamir Khan, Sharman, R Madhavan reunite NOT for '3 idiots' sequel

Aamir Khan, Sharman, R Madhavan reunite NOT for '3 idiots' sequel
Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's tweet, asks him for a meetup

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's tweet, asks him for a meetup