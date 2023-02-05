 
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' emerges as top grosser in four overseas markets

'Pathaan' collects over INR 400 crore in India 

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan sets new records by becoming the highest-grossing film in four major international markets including; North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and Gulf.

The film broke all records in Australia last week. By Friday, it topped the list in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in the remaining two markets; Gulf and North America, Pathaan achieved the remarkable milestone yesterday.

The films that topped the list previously were of different nature, maturity level in comparison to Pathaan. Also they behaved differently in the markets. Dhoom 3 was last film that earned the title previously in 2013.

Take a look at the highest- grossing films in the overseas markets:

North America:

  • Pathaan: $13.50 million
  • Dangal: $12.37 million
  • Padmavat: $12.16 million
  • P.K: $10.57 million
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan: $8.13 million

Gulf:

  • Pathaan - $9.60 million (11 days)
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan - $9.45 million
  • Dangal - $8.80 million
  • Sultan - $8.60 million
  • Dilwale - $8.45 million

Australia:

  • Pathaan - A$3.90 million (11 days)
  • Padmaavat - A$3.16 million
  • Dangal - A$2.63 million
  • Sanju - A$2.41 million
  • P.K. - $2.11 million

United Kingdom:

  • Pathaan - £3.10 million (11 days)
  • Dhoom 3 - £2.71 million
  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan - £2.66 million
  • My Name is Khan - £2.63 million
  • Dangal - £2.56 million

According to PinkVilla, all these markets will witness a new benchmark in their total gross. For instance; North America will see the first $15 million plus grosser, while Gulf will achieve its first $10 million grosser film. Moreover, Australia will soon hit $ 5 million whereas the United Kingdom will witness its first £4 grosser.

