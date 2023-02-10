 
GB CM orders exhaustive inquiry into Kohistan mishap

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid visiting the injured at PHQ and the City Hospital Gilgit after road accident near Kohistan on February 8, 2022. APP
  • GB CM seeks exhaustive report about Kohistan accident. 
  • Appoints Commissioner Gilgit Division as inquiry officer.
  • On February 8, at least 30 people were killed in a roadside accident.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has ordered a fact-finding inquiry to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the Harbin, Kohistan car-bus accident.

The chief minister has launched the inquiry into the road mishap on February 8 that left at least 30 people dead and 15 others wounded.

Commissioner Gilgit Division has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the tragic accident.

Khalid Khurshid has directed the inquiry team to submit a report within ten days after conducting a comprehensive investigation into the road accident.

The chief minister also directed that the inquiry report should include a thorough study of accident-prone vehicles, as well as other factors that contribute to such tragic accidents. Additionally, he asked for recommendations to prevent such tragic events in the future.

The accident

The accident took place as a passenger bus and a car plunged into a deep ravine after colliding with each other on the Karakoram Highway in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to local police, the passenger bus was heading to Rawalpindi from Gilgit when it collided head-on with the car coming from the opposite side in the Shitial area of the province.

PM, President offer condolences

President Dr Arif Alvi has condoled over the loss of lives in the bus accident that took place in Diamer.

He expressed grief over the deaths in the tragic incident and sympathised with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident near Chillas, Gilgit Baltistan.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace.

The premier directed the provision of all available medical facilities for those injured.

