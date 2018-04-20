Six killed in road crash near Hyderabad

Photo: FILE

HYDERABAD: At least six people were killed in a road crash on M-9 Motorway near Hyderabad on Thursday, police said.



The incident occurred when one car hit another from the back near Looni Kot while en route to Hyderabad from Karachi, police said.

Consequently, the gas cylinder in the vehicle that was ahead exploded and fire erupted in it.

A minor girl survived the incident, police said. The bodies and the wounded girl were shifted to a hospital.

The process of identification of the deceased was underway, medico-legal authorities said.