At least 30 killed in Kohistan road accident

A passenger bus plunged into ravine in Kohistan. — Twitter/@jamilnagri

All the bodies and the injured have been shifted to RHC Hospital.

At least 15 people suffer injuries in the accident.

Rescue teams are facing difficulties in operations due to darkness.

As many as 30 passengers were killed and 15 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus and a car plunged into a deep ravine after colliding with each other on Karakoram Highway in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

According to local police, the passenger bus was heading to Rawalpindi from Gilgit when it collided head-on with the car coming from the opposite side in the Shitial area of the province.

After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured and the bodies to the RHC Hospital.

According to rescue officials, the rescue teams were facing difficulties in rescue operations due to darkness.



President Dr Arif Alvi has condoled over the loss of lives in a bus accident that took place in Diamer.

He expressed grief over the deaths in the tragic incident and sympathised with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident near Chillas, Gilgit Baltistan.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

The premier directed for provision of all available medical facilities to the injured ones.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the bus accident at Harban Nala in Kohistan.

He directed the administration and all relevant departments to evacuate the injured from the incident and provide them with all possible medical facilities.

The chief minister also issued directives to set up a special control room for better coordination and monitoring of emergency response.