 
pakistan
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan not to physically attend NA by-poll campaign rallies

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan addressing via video link on December 9, 2022. Twitter.
PTI chief Imran Khan addressing via video link on December 9, 2022. Twitter.

  • PTI has devised a strategy in view of threats to Imran Khan's life.
  • Imran Khan will not personally attend rallies.
  • He will address public rallies via video link.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided not to personally participate in public gatherings being held in connection with the by-elections for the National Assembly seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to conduct by-elections for the National Assembly seats vacated by the PTI's lawmakers. The PTI members resigned from their NA seats protesting the no-confidence move that toppled Imran Khan from the premiership last April.

The ECP announced the election schedule for the NA constituencies set in March as no election will be possible from April till the completion of the tenure of the incumbent NA in the third week of August this year.

Imran's decision not to physically appear at the public meetings was made mainly due to the threat to his life. Khan was shot in the leg on December 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march in Wazirabad to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election. However, his party's march was cut short in Rawalpindi.

During a virtual press conference on January 27, Khan also accused PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching and financing an assassination plot against him for which the PPP stalwart had hired terrorists. The former president sent a Rs10 billion legal notice to Khan on January 30 for levelling baseless allegations.

However, several political leaders, including ones from the coalition parties also, called for an independent investigation into his allegations.

The PTI chief will address the election campaign meetings through video link, per the strategy hammered out by the senior leadership of the party. 

More From Pakistan:

GB CM orders exhaustive inquiry into Kohistan mishap

GB CM orders exhaustive inquiry into Kohistan mishap
PPP supports PTI's demand for elections in 90 days in Punjab, KP

PPP supports PTI's demand for elections in 90 days in Punjab, KP
Attempt to launch Maryam Nawaz as 'Mrs Mandela' failed, says Imran Khan

Attempt to launch Maryam Nawaz as 'Mrs Mandela' failed, says Imran Khan

Saudi Arabia assures Sindh of rehabilitation of flood victims

Saudi Arabia assures Sindh of rehabilitation of flood victims
Travel made easy: Routes of Karachi electric, pink and people's busses

Travel made easy: Routes of Karachi electric, pink and people's busses
Sindh revises timings for schools

Sindh revises timings for schools
Solution to all problems lies in general elections: top judge

Solution to all problems lies in general elections: top judge
Akhtar Hayat replaces Moazzam Ansari as KP police chief

Akhtar Hayat replaces Moazzam Ansari as KP police chief
Sindh govt to promote students without exams

Sindh govt to promote students without exams
ISPR terms speculations over army chief's visit to US 'baseless'

ISPR terms speculations over army chief's visit to US 'baseless'
Maryam wants PTI's Jail Bharo movement to start with Bushra Bibi

Maryam wants PTI's Jail Bharo movement to start with Bushra Bibi
Pakistan decides against attending Moscow meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan decides against attending Moscow meeting on Afghanistan