 
Sci-Tech
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Reuters

ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms: JPMorgan

By
Reuters

Friday Feb 10, 2023

A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration picture taken Feb. 8, 2023. — Reuters
A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration picture taken Feb. 8, 2023. — Reuters

Generative AI models such as ChatGPT will slow down market share gains and deflate pricing for Indian IT companies in the short term, analysts at JPMorgan said on Friday.

As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte will gain market share over Indian IT firms like Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd in the near term, analysts at the brokerage said in a note to clients.

Generative AI can be a "deflation driver" in the near term on legacy services as they compete on pricing, necessitate staff retraining and drive loss of competitiveness, they added.

"ChatGPT is likely to deflate legacy services the most and application services the least."

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI's chatbot has dazzled amateurs and industry experts with its ability to spit out haikus, debug code and answer questions while imitating human speech, helping it attract a $10 billion investment from Microsoft Inc earlier this month.

Since then, other large tech companies like Alphabet Inc and China's Baidu Inc have rushed to announce their own in-house developments of generative AI.

JPM said that among Indian IT companies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services might retrain staff faster than smaller peers due to their better graduate hiring and training infrastructure.

More From Sci-Tech:

SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch

SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch
Google BARD demo fail: Did Microsoft make Google 'dance'?

Google BARD demo fail: Did Microsoft make Google 'dance'?
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks

Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Explainer — Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI chatbot?

Explainer — Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI chatbot?
Britain says Microsoft's 'Call of Duty' deal could harm gamers

Britain says Microsoft's 'Call of Duty' deal could harm gamers
Zoom to shed about 1,300 jobs as pandemic-fueled demand slows

Zoom to shed about 1,300 jobs as pandemic-fueled demand slows
Safer Internet Day: These four tips can change your YouTube experience

Safer Internet Day: These four tips can change your YouTube experience
WhatsApp announces 'set' of new features for users

WhatsApp announces 'set' of new features for users

Here's a list of jobs likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence

Here's a list of jobs likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence
Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft
Goodbye paper straws! 100% biodegradable straws are finally here

Goodbye paper straws! 100% biodegradable straws are finally here
Jupiter now has 'most moons' in solar system

Jupiter now has 'most moons' in solar system