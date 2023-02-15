 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady shares first Valentine’s Day post after Gisele Bündchen divorce

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Tom Brady shares first Valentine’s Day post after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady shares first Valentine’s Day post after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady posted his first Valentine’s Day post after finalising his divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

On February 14th, 2023, the former NFL quarterback took to his Instagram stories and shared a cryptic quote on the occasion.

“Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion,” read a quote by Sadhguru, a popular yogi and mystic.

Tom Brady shares first Valentine’s Day post after Gisele Bündchen divorce

The quote was then followed up by a series of adorable images of his children. Brady shares two kids — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — with Bündchen, and 15-year-old John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady shares first Valentine’s Day post after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Brady’s quote came a week after he emphasised that he will be focusing on his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL for a second time earlier this month, per Page Six.

“I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being,” Brady said in a recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM. “I’ll feel some different things, I’m sure, as things go along, but you know, I’m doing great.”

The former NFL player recently went viral for posting a “thirst trap” image of him on Twitter. The sportsman posted a selfie in just his underwear from his eponymous underwear collection.

In his podcast, he joked that it was the “perfect” time to buy underwear from the brand.

“It’s Valentine’s Day. Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing,” he shared.

“I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos.”

More From Entertainment:

Shakira takes another major swipe at Gerard Pique in new video: ‘Might kill my ex.

Shakira takes another major swipe at Gerard Pique in new video: ‘Might kill my ex.
Billie Eilish recalls watching TikTok about her being ‘horrible person’: ‘Everyone hates me’

Billie Eilish recalls watching TikTok about her being ‘horrible person’: ‘Everyone hates me’
Rihanna moved into new home to keep her pregnancy hidden from fans: Insider

Rihanna moved into new home to keep her pregnancy hidden from fans: Insider

Lady Gaga unveils first-ever peek into Harley Quinn ‘Joker’ ensemble

Lady Gaga unveils first-ever peek into Harley Quinn ‘Joker’ ensemble
Prince Harry wants a summit with King Charles and William before coronation: report

Prince Harry wants a summit with King Charles and William before coronation: report

Pharrell Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh as men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh as men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured amid breakup rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured amid breakup rumours

Executive producer of 'Bridgerton' spin-off talks to fans at teaser trailer reveal event

Executive producer of 'Bridgerton' spin-off talks to fans at teaser trailer reveal event
Camilla to wear Queen Mary's Crown at coronation

Camilla to wear Queen Mary's Crown at coronation
Queen Elizabeth II crown glowed as much as ‘ghost’: Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth II crown glowed as much as ‘ghost’: Prince Harry
Prince Harry believed his wedding delay was ‘not fair of universe’

Prince Harry believed his wedding delay was ‘not fair of universe’
Prince Harry says his break up appeal did not ‘surprise’ Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry says his break up appeal did not ‘surprise’ Cressida Bonas