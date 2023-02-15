Tom Brady shares first Valentine’s Day post after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady posted his first Valentine’s Day post after finalising his divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

On February 14th, 2023, the former NFL quarterback took to his Instagram stories and shared a cryptic quote on the occasion.

“Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion,” read a quote by Sadhguru, a popular yogi and mystic.

The quote was then followed up by a series of adorable images of his children. Brady shares two kids — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — with Bündchen, and 15-year-old John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.



Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Brady’s quote came a week after he emphasised that he will be focusing on his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL for a second time earlier this month, per Page Six.

“I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being,” Brady said in a recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM. “I’ll feel some different things, I’m sure, as things go along, but you know, I’m doing great.”

The former NFL player recently went viral for posting a “thirst trap” image of him on Twitter. The sportsman posted a selfie in just his underwear from his eponymous underwear collection.

In his podcast, he joked that it was the “perfect” time to buy underwear from the brand.

“It’s Valentine’s Day. Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing,” he shared.

“I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos.”