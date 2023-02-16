5 best foods for healthy heart

Silver heart bowl filled with red pomegranate seeds.— Pexels

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and poor diet is a significant risk factor for developing it. Fortunately, several foods can help improve heart health by reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, and reducing cholesterol levels.

Let's explore the top five best foods for heart health and why they are so beneficial.

1. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health. These fatty acids reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and decrease the risk of developing blood clots. The American Heart Association recommends eating at least two servings of fatty fish per week to reap the benefits of omega-3s. If you're not a fan of fish, you can consider taking omega-3 supplements.

2. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in calories and high in fibre, making them an excellent addition to any heart-healthy diet. Studies have shown that leafy greens can reduce inflammation, improve blood pressure, and lower the risk of heart disease. Try adding leafy greens to your salads or smoothies to make them more heart-healthy.

3. Whole Grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat pasta are excellent sources of fibre, which is essential for heart health. Fibre helps to reduce cholesterol levels and keep the digestive system healthy, reducing the risk of developing heart disease. Whole grains also contain nutrients like magnesium and potassium, which help to regulate blood pressure. When choosing grains, opt for whole grains instead of refined grains like white bread or white rice.

4. Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, which can reduce inflammation and prevent oxidative stress. This is important for heart health, as oxidative stress can lead to the development of heart disease. Berries are also low in calories and high in fibre, making them an excellent addition to any heart-healthy diet. Try adding berries to your morning oatmeal or Greek yoghurt for a delicious and nutritious breakfast.

5. Nuts

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are excellent sources of healthy fats, fibre, and protein. Studies have shown that eating nuts can reduce cholesterol levels and lower the risk of developing heart disease. However, nuts are also high in calories, so it's essential to eat them in moderation. Try adding a handful of nuts to your salad or oatmeal, or enjoy them as a snack between meals.

A heart-healthy diet is essential for reducing the risk of developing heart disease. The five foods listed above are some of the best for heart health, as they're packed with nutrients that can reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and decrease the risk of developing heart disease. By making these changes to your diet, you'll be well on your way to improving your heart health and living a longer, healthier life.