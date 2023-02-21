 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Train to Busan star Gong Yoo in talks for a new romantic drama

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Gong Yoo is in talks to be the lead in a new drama
Gong Yoo is in talks to be the lead in a new drama

Squid Game actor Gong Yoo is in talks to be the lead in a new drama with Seo Hyun Jin. On February 20th, it was reported by TV Daily that Gong Yoo will be starring in a new Netflix series alongside Seo Hyun Jin.

In response to the report, a source from the entertainment agency Management SOOP released a statement, saying: “Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin have received offers to star in ‘Trunk,’ and they are positively reviewing their offers.”

The Netflix show called Trunk, focuses on a marriage agency called NM which sets people up for marriage with a spouse of their choice. The producing director for the show will be Kim Gyu Tae who has popular dramas like Its Okay, That’s Love, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Our Blues under his belt. The scriptwriter will be Park Eun Young who was behind the well loved series Hwarang.

More From Entertainment:

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director says ‘Germans are always skeptical of ambition’

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director says ‘Germans are always skeptical of ambition’
'James Bond' could never recruit Liam Neeson: Here's why

'James Bond' could never recruit Liam Neeson: Here's why
'Shazam is 'family-friendly' version of 'Deadpool': Zachary Levi

'Shazam is 'family-friendly' version of 'Deadpool': Zachary Levi

'The Last of Us' star Gabriel Luna on second season: 'I'm ready'

'The Last of Us' star Gabriel Luna on second season: 'I'm ready'
Angelina Jolie looks uber glamorous as she steps out with daughter Zahara in NYC

Angelina Jolie looks uber glamorous as she steps out with daughter Zahara in NYC

K-pop group Twice reveal stunning teaser for new comeback: fans stunned

K-pop group Twice reveal stunning teaser for new comeback: fans stunned
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler talks on ‘The Carrie Diaries’: ‘It had a lot of heart’

‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler talks on ‘The Carrie Diaries’: ‘It had a lot of heart’
Meghan Markle brand's future relies on her reaction to 'South Park' parody, expert

Meghan Markle brand's future relies on her reaction to 'South Park' parody, expert
Aubrey Plaza never get caught in White House steal

Aubrey Plaza never get caught in White House steal
Meghan, Harry to be 'kept in the shadows' if they attend King Charles' coronation

Meghan, Harry to be 'kept in the shadows' if they attend King Charles' coronation

Bella Thorne opens up on awkward fan moment at Sundance Film Festival

Bella Thorne opens up on awkward fan moment at Sundance Film Festival
Blackpink's Jisoo has begun filming for her solo debut MV

Blackpink's Jisoo has begun filming for her solo debut MV