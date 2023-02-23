Twitter announces to handle suspension appeals within three days

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.— Reuters

Micro-blogging application Twitter announced Wednesday to handle all appeals against account suspensions and reinstatement within three days.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Twitter Safety said: "Since announcing our new criteria for suspension appeals, we've been working on reducing the time it takes to review an appeal and make a reinstatement decision."

The tweet added that our team is now handling most appeals within 3 days.

They added that appeals are delayed particularly when there are multiple accounts established or when the suspension happened more than a few years ago.

Twitter Safety added: "We will respond to all appeals we’ve received and appreciate your patience if you have not yet heard back from us."