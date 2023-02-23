 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Twitter announces to handle suspension appeals within three days

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.— Reuters
Micro-blogging application Twitter announced Wednesday to handle all appeals against account suspensions and reinstatement within three days.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Twitter Safety said: "Since announcing our new criteria for suspension appeals, we've been working on reducing the time it takes to review an appeal and make a reinstatement decision."

The tweet added that our team is now handling most appeals within 3 days.

However, according to the tweet "a small percentage of appeals (

They added that appeals are delayed particularly when there are multiple accounts established or when the suspension happened more than a few years ago.

Twitter Safety added: "We will respond to all appeals we’ve received and appreciate your patience if you have not yet heard back from us."

