Hailey Bieber restricts comments on social media amid Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber limited comments on her social media amid drama with Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old model limited who can comment on her social media posts Friday, February 24th, 2023, after receiving backlash for seemingly shading the Lose You to Love Me singer.

“cheerio [heart with an arrow emoji],” Bieber captioned a series of photos on Instagram, which only people she follows back can now comment on, via Page Six.

The move comes just a day after the Same Old Love singer announced that she was going to take a break from social media amid “silly” drama.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly and I’m 30,” the singer said in a TikTok live. “I’m too old for this.”

“I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything.”

The drama begin after Gomez, who became the most-followed woman on Instagram, posted a TikTok of her eyebrow lamination fail.

The next day, Jenner shared a screenshot from her FaceTime call with Bieber zooming in on their eyebrows alongside another selfie in which she wrote “this is embarrassing ???” over her forehead.

Fan were quick to speculate that the two were shading the singer and beauty owner. However, Kylie and Gomez both put the feud to rest.

However, a TikTok video surfaced, in which Bieber is co-hosting Drop the Mic and disses Taylor Swift. In the clip, when Method Man referenced Shake It Off singer’s name, the supermodel then made a gagging motion and shrugged her shoulders.

The Wolves singer quickly defended her bestie Swift in the comments, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Feud rumours between the two ladies started nearly five years ago after Justin Bieber, 28, proposed to Hailey just four months after he and Gomez called it quits.