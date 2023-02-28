 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Jennifer Aniston pens loving tribute to Courteney Cox as she receives Walk of Fame star

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Jennifer Aniston turned to her social media account to celebrate her bestie Courteney Cox’s latest achievement as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Friends star, 54, shared memorable clicks from the ceremony, where she joined Cox and their co-star Lisa Kudrow.

Along with the pictures, the Murder Mystery actress shared a throwback click of the trio from their hit sitcom Friends, in which Aniston, Cox and Kudrow were seen sharing a group hug.

Aniston penned a heartfelt tribute to Cox, saying, “Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today.”

“I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements”

Aniston’s fans and fellow stars took to the comments section and congratulated Cox for the honour. Reese Witherspoon also wrote, “Wow!! Congrats @courteneycoxofficial !! So well deserved!!”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Cox with the 2,750th star on Monday.

During her speech, Cox thanked Aniston, Kudrow and Laura Dern — who also spoke at the event — for their support over the years.

"I love you all so much and it's so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private," she shared.

