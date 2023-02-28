'Ted Lasso' star Nick Mohammed, Diane Morgan sign deals with BBC Studios

Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed and After Life‘s Diane Morgan each inked independent deals with BBC Studios.

The deals with the duo were announced at the BBC Studios Showcase in London. Both stars will henceforth develop and co-produce content with the BBC’s commercial wing. BBC Studios will sell the ensuing content worldwide.

Mohammed is widely known for playing Nate in Apple TV+’s Emmy series Ted Lasso opposite Jason Sudeikis. He is best known for his character Mr. Swallow on Channel 4, which he has portrayed on both stage and television for over ten years.

Morgan recently appeared in Netflix’s comedy-drama After Life alongside Ricky Gervais. She is the creator of shows such as Cunk on Britain and Cunk on Earth, which feature her as a dippy investigative reporter Philomena Cunk. Morgan also writes and stars in BBC Studios and Witchcraft Industries-produced BBC series Mandy.

“Last week I won a comedy award and someone on the internet made a pancake with my face on it. I thought it couldn’t get any better – but it just has,” said Morgan. “Thanks BBC Studios.”

“Genuinely so flattered to be partnering with BBC Studios and to be given the opportunity to work with some of the UK’s most exciting production companies,” said Mohammed.

“And just in general feeling very grateful to them for having such faith in my writing. Six ideas in six minutes – I can’t wait to get started.”

“We are big fans of Nick’s work and are delighted to be joining forces with him to develop new and ambitious scripted ideas, in his own inimitable style, to entertain audiences around the world,” said Jonathan Blyth, commercial and partnerships director for comedy at BBC Studios. Of Morgan, Blyth said: “We are delighted to be building on our terrific relationship with Diane. She is one of the most distinctive comedic voices in the country today and we are looking forward to being part of her future success.”