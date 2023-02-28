BamBam from K-pop group GO7 announces solo comeback

He has announced the date for his long awaited comeback

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 announced on February 28th that he will be returning with a new comeback. His first full album will be called Sour & Sweet and is set to be released on March 28th.

The announcement comes a day after the idol revealed a post with a mysterious date on it, leaving fans wondering what was coming. As expected, the Thai rapper will finally be returning with his long awaited comeback. The announcement was accompanied by brand new teaser images.

This will be his first comeback after the mini album called B that he dropped in 2022. The album soon became his best album in context of first week sales, going on to sell over 87,000 copies on Hanteo. It broke the idol’s own personal record for first week sales, surpassing his other album riBBon which sold around 83,000 in the fist week of its release.