King Charles reminded press treated him like ‘clown’ all his life

King Charles was urged to take a stand for his younger son Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle back in 2017.



Due to intense media scrutiny against the couple, the King received a phone call from his son begging a statement in their favour- a plea Charles refused to take.

Harry writes in his memoir: “I rang Pa yet again. Don’t read it, darling— I cut him off. I wasn’t about to hear that nonsense again. Also, I wasn’t a boy anymore. I tried a new argument. “

Harry then pleaded his father: “I reminded Pa that these were the same shoddy bastards who’d been portraying him as a clown all his life, ridiculing him for sounding the alarm about climate change. These were his tormentors, his bullies, and now they were tormenting and bullying his son and his son’s girlfriend—did that not inspire his outrage? Why have I got to beg you, Pa? Why is this not already a priority for you? Why is this not causing you anguish, keeping you up at night, that the press are treating Meg like this?

Harry continued: “You adore her, you told me so yourself. You bonded over your shared love of music, you think she’s funny and witty, and impeccably mannered, you told me—so why, Pa? Why? I couldn’t get a straight answer. The conversation went in circles and when we hung up I felt—abandoned.”