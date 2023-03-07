 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Parvez Elahi appointed PTI president

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi (left) and PTI chief Imran Khan. — Punjab Government/File
CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi (left) and PTI chief Imran Khan. — Punjab Government/File

  • Parvez Elahi thanks Imran Khan for the appointment.
  • Elahi says no one respected him as much as Khan.
  • He was roped in late last month with promise of top post.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday appointed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the party president weeks after he was roped in with the promise of the same post.

"Ch Pervez Illahi is hereby, designated as President [of the] Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," a notification available with Geo News and signed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan read.

In response to the appointment, Elahi thanked the PTI chief and said that "no one has respected me like Imran Khan, and we all have to work together to strengthen him".

In a major development late last month, the former Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader announced joining the Imran Khan-led party along with 10 of his party's former MPAs.

Khan and Elahi enjoy close ties as the former Punjab chief minister vowed to stand by the ex-prime minister and ensured they remained in power in Punjab — the major hub of the country's politics.

The development comes as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head towards polls. The elections in the former will take place on April 30, while the date for the latter has not yet been decided.

"After lengthy discussions, Parvez Elahi and other leaders have finally decided to join PTI today," PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on February 21 during a press conference alongside Elahi in Lahore after the ex-Punjab CM's meeting with Khan.

On the directions of the PTI chief, Elahi had dissolved the Punjab Assembly in January and subsequently lost his post as the province's chief minister.

“I have supported Imran Khan during difficult times and proved my loyalty through chief ministership," Elahi had said during the same presser.

While Fawad and Elahi were announcing his merger with the party, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat sacked the ex-Punjab CM from the party and said that he "is banned from using PML-Q’s name in the future".

More From Pakistan:

ECP issues bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

ECP issues bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry
Schools, colleges to remain closed on Shab-e-Baraat

Schools, colleges to remain closed on Shab-e-Baraat
Fawad claims Imran Khan 'never made any request' to meet army chief

Fawad claims Imran Khan 'never made any request' to meet army chief
WATCH: Firdous Naqvi takes off cap, sherwani in charged assembly speech

WATCH: Firdous Naqvi takes off cap, sherwani in charged assembly speech

Imran Khan contacted me for help, reveals ex-CJP Saqib Nisar

Imran Khan contacted me for help, reveals ex-CJP Saqib Nisar
Pakistani migrants play deadly 'game' chasing future abroad

Pakistani migrants play deadly 'game' chasing future abroad
Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants
LHC sustains registrar’s objection to Imran’s plea seeking end to PEMRA ban

LHC sustains registrar’s objection to Imran’s plea seeking end to PEMRA ban
Deadlock ends: Aurat March organisers, DC decide venue for rally in Lahore

Deadlock ends: Aurat March organisers, DC decide venue for rally in Lahore
Incitement case registered against Qureshi, Fawad

Incitement case registered against Qureshi, Fawad
ECP expected to announce schedule for Punjab elections today

ECP expected to announce schedule for Punjab elections today
PSL 2023 points table: Gladiators gain two points after win against Kings

PSL 2023 points table: Gladiators gain two points after win against Kings