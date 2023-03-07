Parvez Elahi appointed PTI president

CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi (left) and PTI chief Imran Khan. — Punjab Government/File

Parvez Elahi thanks Imran Khan for the appointment.

Elahi says no one respected him as much as Khan.

He was roped in late last month with promise of top post.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday appointed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the party president weeks after he was roped in with the promise of the same post.

"Ch Pervez Illahi is hereby, designated as President [of the] Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," a notification available with Geo News and signed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan read.



In response to the appointment, Elahi thanked the PTI chief and said that "no one has respected me like Imran Khan, and we all have to work together to strengthen him".

In a major development late last month, the former Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader announced joining the Imran Khan-led party along with 10 of his party's former MPAs.

Khan and Elahi enjoy close ties as the former Punjab chief minister vowed to stand by the ex-prime minister and ensured they remained in power in Punjab — the major hub of the country's politics.



The development comes as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head towards polls. The elections in the former will take place on April 30, while the date for the latter has not yet been decided.

"After lengthy discussions, Parvez Elahi and other leaders have finally decided to join PTI today," PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on February 21 during a press conference alongside Elahi in Lahore after the ex-Punjab CM's meeting with Khan.

On the directions of the PTI chief, Elahi had dissolved the Punjab Assembly in January and subsequently lost his post as the province's chief minister.

“I have supported Imran Khan during difficult times and proved my loyalty through chief ministership," Elahi had said during the same presser.

While Fawad and Elahi were announcing his merger with the party, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat sacked the ex-Punjab CM from the party and said that he "is banned from using PML-Q’s name in the future".