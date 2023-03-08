 
Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals will turn out in force for the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, in what will the royal family's biggest joint engagement of the year so far.

The 74-year-old monarch will deliver the first Commonwealth Day Message as King from the Great Pulpit during the service.

He will later host a Buckingham Palace reception for the Commonwealth Secretary-General, High Commissioners, Foreign Affairs Ministers and other members of the Commonwealth community.

The event has become famous in recent years as the last formal royal engagement attended by prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle before the couple stepped down as working royals in March 2020. 

This marks the first Commonwealth Day Service since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, although she did not attend last year.

Buckingham Palace has shared details of the service in advance, revealing what royal watchers can expect. It will be broadcast on BBC One.

